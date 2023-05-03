When you Google nurse Keaton Kuykendall, one of the first items that pops up is a TikTok video of he and a coworker energetically dancing during a break in their shift at American Family Children’s Hospital.

The short video tells a lot about the 11-year nursing veteran. He’s a fun, compassionate, professional and caring presence, easing patient and family worries in what can be a stressful environment in pre- and post-operative care for kids.

“I view the patient and the parents as almost being like my family,” said Kuykendall. “Parents are bringing their child to our hospital and relinquishing control. It’s scary. I make friends quickly and can read the room. I can sense what parents and patients need.”

Kuykendall’s supervisor, Bethany Steindl, said he goes the extra mile in providing patient care and interacting with coworkers.

“His calm and friendly manner helps put his young patients and their families at ease,” Steindl said. “He’s a mentor to new nursing staff and has the support of his peers and colleagues.”

Having two sons, ages 8 and 10, also helps Kuykendall relate to his patients.

“Having kids really helps me, because I can get on their level and really engage and interact and make them feel comfortable,” he said. “You’re taking care of chronically sick kids, kids with cancer. You have to have a sense of humor, deal with all these sad things, relate to patients and have fun with your co-workers.”

Kuykendall, who grew up in McFarland, was introduced to nursing while getting a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology at UW-La Crosse. He worked part time in a nursing home. After graduation, he worked alongside nurses at Covance as he helped plan phase-one clinical trials.

From there, he entered Edgewood College’s accelerated nursing program, an intense year of academics and clinical practice.

Kuykendall relishes the teamwork aspect of his job.

“I’ve had wonderful role models in nursing, and I work with great physicians, surgeons and anesthesiologists every day,” he said. “Having such a great team has kept me there. I feel like you’re always learning, always adapting.”

While nursing burnout has become an issue, especially during the pandemic, Kuykendall said he hasn’t been affected – something he attributes to his mellow attitude and upbringing.