Madison Media Partners honors Jodi Pilgrim of UW Health

Jodi Pilgrim graduated from Highland College in Freeport, Illinois. She has worked in nursing for 39 years with a focus in critical care/ER. She has been employed at UW Health since 1989.

Jodi is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Jodi’s nomination included:

“Over the course of my life, I have had many occasions to be proud of my mom. A nurse now entering her 39th year in the profession, I have heard throughout my life her stories of interacting with children, stoic farmers, hilariously witty women, and all other sorts of patients. To hear her talk about her job is like listening to a person in love. The shifts might be long, the staffing short, or the patients critical, but I’ve never heard her talk about what she does with less than absolute passion.

By working as an SOS nurse she responds to all units of the hospital. Ever since I was a kid, every time I’ve met her at work I’ve had her co-workers tell me how special of a nurse she is. I don’t doubt it –– when my mom is in her ‘zone,’ she seems to capture every detail of what’s going on.

During the beginning of COVID-19, she flew to New York City to do what she could to help. Her passion for the work of helping others and her sense of adventure make my mom a traveling, dynamic force for healing. When she’s not at work, she trades out her Danskoes for construction boots –– spending her holidays working as a part of de-construction crews through the disaster relief organization All Hands and Hearts.

A nurse to her core, my mom has lived her life giving her all in those moments where life asks the most of us.”