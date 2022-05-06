Madison Media Partners honors Jen White of Stoughton Health

Jen White of Stoughton Health has been in nursing for 23 years. She attended Trinity College of Nursing in Illinois. While the majority of her career has been in quality, she has experience in post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and labor and delivery.

Jen is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Jen’s nomination included:

“Throughout this past year, Jen’s role as our quality/risk manager has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. Jen has worked tirelessly helping to provide education to our team on COVID-19, assisting with symptom surveillance and data entry, all while actively recruiting a new infection prevention RN. Throughout all the COVID-19 and staffing challenges, Jen has maintained a positive ‘can-do’ attitude, volunteering to work in the nursing departments to support staff and increased patient loads.

When not focused on all things COVID-19, Jen leads her quality team. She is always supportive of her team and coworkers, striving for improved quality, safety and an equitable work environment. Jen also has the accountability for ensuring our organization maintains regulatory compliance and works endlessly to stay on top of changes.

Throughout her employment, Jen has been a very loyal and dependable employee. She has a high regard for customer service and patient rights. This can be seen in both her interactions with our patients and her coworkers. She is viewed as a team player by all members at Stoughton Health. She models professionalism, leadership, clinical excellence and teamwork. She is committed to nursing in the rural setting and inspires others to do the same. Therefore, we believe that Jen embodies the spirit of Nurses: Heart of Health Care.”