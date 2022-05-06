Madison Media Partners honors Holly Teeter of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital

Holly Teeter has worked in nursing for eight years and currently works at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit. She is currently in the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner program at Edgewood College in Madison with plans to graduate in 2023. After, she’ll go directly into an Acute Care Doctor of Nursing Practice program for the completion of her terminal degree.

Holly is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Holly’s nomination included:

“Holly Teeter has single handedly impacted my life by empowering me to march on toward nursing excellence. Her pride in her practice is not only evident, it’s infectious and motivating to her peers. She believes in her colleagues oftentimes more than they believe in themselves, and this helps to create a productive culture in our critical care community.

Over the past two years with COVID-19, her presence has been instrumental in maintaining a level of positivity within our critical care community here at St. Mary’s. She approaches newness with not only a positive attitude, but truly through a lens of opportunity. She is determined to help her peers figure out how they can make a difference and contribute by controlling what we, as nurses, can control. She’s a real advocate for making sure nurses understand the power we can have as a collective group through not only taking ownership of our practice, but realizing that by taking that ownership, we can impact the lives of our patients and facilitate impactful change.

She is a shining example for getting involved on every level that she can: within the hospital through shared leadership, at the state level by disseminating information about policies that impact nursing practice, and through education by pursuing further education. Having Holly as a leader on our team is not only motivating, but I would argue it’s imperative to our success.”