As a college student volunteering at Meriter Hospital, Heather Kleinbrook discovered that advocacy is at the center of excellent patient care.

“Some of the nurses working there cared not just for the patient, but for the family. That resonated with me,” she said. “I kept thinking, ‘These nurses are so strong at advocating for their patients and those who can’t advocate for themselves.’”

When Kleinbrook received her nursing degree from Marian University in Fond du Lac 25 years ago, she took a job at Stoughton Health and stayed.

There, her advocacy drew her to help start and eventually lead the geriatric psychiatric unit, which is heavily involved in dementia care.

“I love dementia care and dementia patients,” Kleinbrook said. “People just assume that if you have a confused person that they don’t have much to share. That’s just not the case. They have great stories to tell. They’re still human. They still have feelings. They need to be cared for, and every now and again you get a good glimmer of what’s inside them and it’s very rewarding.”

Her interest in dementia issues led her to organize an effort to make the hospital one of the first Dementia Friendly Hospitals in Wisconsin.

Kleinbrook’s advocacy has also extended into the community. She chairs Stoughton’s Dementia Friendly Coalition and helped to have Stoughton named a Dementia Friendly Community.

“We’re looking to train businesses and provide education to folks,” she said. “Before COVID, we would do virtual dementia tours and virtual simulations so people can see what it’s like to have dementia. We want to get back to that.”

And she helped organize a memory café at the hospital, where dementia patients and their caregivers can come monthly to socialize and enjoy activities.

Just before the pandemic, Kleinbrook became the hospital’s inpatient services manager, overseeing the geriatric psychiatric unit, the medical-surgical area and the intensive care unit. In that role, she helps plan, problem-solve and ensure quality care.

Nurse leadership at Stoughton Health was unanimous in nominating Kleinbrook for this honor. In their nomination, they said: “Heather has worked tirelessly to keep her teams updated and upbeat, continuously role modelling a positive, can-do attitude.”

Although the pandemic was a difficult crisis, Kleinbrook took heart in seeing her colleagues rally to provide the best patient care possible. Their response, Kleinbrook said, remains a source of pride today.

“COVID re-energized a lot of us to think, ‘We did this. We cared for these people and made it through,’” she said. “We showed up and we were a forceful team. We rose to the occasion.”