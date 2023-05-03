As cancer patients and their families endure some of the darkest moments of their lives, Chessa Fischer is there to provide top-notch care and compassionate support.

A palliative care nurse practitioner at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Fischer helps terminally ill patients find comfort as they approach the end of their lives.

Colleagues say that while some people may view Fischer’s work as unimaginably depressing, they add that her thoughtful, thorough approach is incredibly well-suited for the task.

“I get the honor of being here and getting to know these people and their stories,” Fischer said. “They need someone to listen and help them navigate through all of this and answer questions. And maybe they don’t know who else to ask.”

Fischer, a Waunakee native who received bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master’s at UW-Madison, became interested in oncology care in previous jobs at Meriter Hospital and Agrace hospice.

Moving to the Carbone Center, she helped establish its palliative care program. In addition to physicians and other nurses, she works with a team that includes a chaplain and social worker.

Her supervisor, Amy J. Kjeldahl, said Fischer supports patients as they face tough decisions, conversations and helps them find out what they hope to do before they die.

“Her extensive experience caring for people through some of the hardest times in their life – and very often at the end of their life – has shaped her into a clinician who is incredibly in tune to offer what people need when they need it,” Kjeldahl said.

Fischer finds happiness in the moments that her patients share about successes along their journey.

“I love to hear when patients go on a vacation that they were hoping for, had a great time at their son’s wedding or if they got to hold their great-granddaughter,” she said. “I love seeing those goals being met.”

Fischer often hears from family members after a patient passes, notes and massages that she keeps in a “smile file.”

“I feel such joy when I hear from patients or families from the past,” she said. “Sometimes, I’ll call folks after someone has died just to check in and see how their day is going. That’s a little bit of closure for myself, too.”

The stress of the job is relieved by the quality and understanding of the other members on her team, Fischer said.

“That’s part of the reason I get through day to day, because of our fabulous team,” she said. “The folks drawn to oncology care are always willing to listen. You always feel well supported.”