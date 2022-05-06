Madison Media Partners honors Beverly Roecker Hoege of Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Beverly Roecker Hoege has been in nursing for 53 years, with 44 of those at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center (RAMC) in a variety of roles including a staff nurse, supervisor, director of nursing, and assistant administrator. In 1990, she became executive vice president of patient care services and served 23 years as the parish nurse.

She currently operates the vaccine clinic at RAMC and has been the member services manager of the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce for the last seven years. She graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1969, from Alverno College in Milwaukee in 1983, and from UW-Madison in 1990. She also attended the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program, graduating in 1994. Her main focus was obstetrics and medical-surgical nursing.

Beverly is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program.

Here’s some of what Beverly’s nomination included:

“Bev has been a registered nurse and hospital administrator at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center for more than 40 years. When COVID-19 reared its ugly head and the vaccines became available, she took it upon herself to set up a community vaccine clinic through our local hospital. She recruited nurses, health professionals and community volunteers to carry out the required duties at the clinics. She helped to establish the protocols and procedures and is present at every clinic to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Through her efforts, thousands of adults and children in our community and beyond have received their vaccines and boosters. You cannot find a more caring and compassionate person than Bev. She is truly deserving of this award.”