Madison Media Partners honors Beth Chase of William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Beth Chase has been in nursing for over 20 years, working at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital since 2008. She received her bachelor’s degree from Keene State College and her nursing degree from St. Joseph School of Nursing, both in New Hampshire. She currently works in the ICU, primarily in the charge nurse role.

Beth is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Beth’s nomination included:

“Beth Chase is a nurse in the ICU at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. She has worked at the VA for 14 years and as an instrumental charge nurse for the past seven years. Beth has been a valuable leading nursing professional throughout the pandemic to this day. She is without fail available when you need her.

Beth works endlessly to make sure each one of the ICU patients is cared for and managed with the dignity, compassion, and the respect they deserve. Beth never strays away from difficult situations. She is always willing to help others discuss or assist with problem solving, whether it involves patients, family members, her peers, other disciplinary staff, or units throughout the hospital. She shows up to work on time, volunteers to work overtime frequently, and stays late after shifts to assist with any tasks.

Beth is consistent in her strong presence as a leader in the ICU. She is aware of unit dynamics, staff strengths and weaknesses, and works to build others up to increase individuals’ confidence in their nursing skills and ability. She works diligently with the other charge nurses to make sure the unit is adequately staffed each week for potential patient needs and staffing gaps. She often offers to take patients, no matter how complex, while in charge because she does not want to overwhelm nursing staff, all while being a constant support to the unit.

Beth is an exceptional nurse leader, and it is easy to recognize her for all the amazing abilities she brings to the health and safety of our veterans at the VA. It is hard to find a person with real ethics, passion, dedication, and the skills to handle the multitude of situations that encompass being a nurse today, but she displays them all. Thank you for all you do.”