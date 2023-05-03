Ashley Clarke feels privileged to be a critical-care nurse, but that feeling is magnified by the people she treats.

As an intensive care unit nurse at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital, she helps to heal those who have served our nation.

Ashley is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2023 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program.

“I always wanted to be a nurse, but the first time I started working with veterans it was such a rewarding job,” she said. “It was a step above nursing for me, to be able to give back to people who’ve given so much for us.”

Before coming to the hospital, Clarke – a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee nursing graduate – had worked at the Milwaukee Veteran’s Administration hospital. She finds satisfaction in the atmosphere at a veterans hospital.

“There’s a lot of appreciation and camaraderie between the other veterans in the hospital and the staff,” Clarke said. “There’s just a different level of respect, which make me happy to be part of that community.”

Clarke’s mother was a Med Flight nurse at UW Health, and that experience helped prod Clarke into critical-care nursing.

“We grew up going to see her at work and hearing all of her stories, and it was always kind of inspiring and helped me set goals,” Clarke said. “She was very happy when I decided that was the route I decided to take.”

Cory Fink, her ICU nurse manager, said that Clarke is a strong, confident leader who is calm under fire and has a pragmatic approach to defining an issue and finding solutions.

“She is a positive role model, an outstanding leader and an effective patient advocate,” Fink said. “Her ability to troubleshoot and manage difficult situations is appreciated and respected by her colleagues.”

Clarke’s approach to nursing involves compassion and empathy.

“I try to put myself in somebody else’s shoes and try to relate,” she said. “If it’s the patient or the family, I try to breach every situation with the most compassion possible.”

Clarke also plays an important role in nurse education in her unit. She teaches competencies, especially those involving technical equipment in the ICU.

“I really enjoy teaching about hemodynamics,” she said. “I was able to build a PowerPoint and help out with educating new staff and working closely with our unit educator.”

She also values working as part of a team to ensure high-quality patient care.

“I fell in love with the critical thinking aspect of it,” she said. “It’s a job you can’t do all by yourself. You need all your coworkers – other nurses, health techs, CNAs, the doctors and different providers to provide the best patient outcomes.”