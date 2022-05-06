Madison Media Partners honors Andrew Brown of UW Health

Andrew Brown received his Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) through Madison College and is currently working on his ADN master’s program through Western Governors University. He has worked in nursing for 11 years. For almost two years, Andrew has specialized in inpatient oncology at the University Hospital.

Andrew is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Andrew’s nomination included:

“My wife Lillian Tong had stage 4 gallbladder cancer and was undergoing chemo for most of 2021. She suffered numerous complications with her gallbladder stent and drainage tube with 11 visits to the ER, often followed by hospitalization. By coincidence it seemed like every time she was in the oncology hospital wing, Andrew Brown was assigned to her. They spent Mother’s Day, Easter, and the Fourth of July together in the ward. He was extremely attentive and empathetic and quickly became a friend as well as a nurse.

Lil was so grateful for his excellent care. She saw many great nurses over the year, but Andrew was extra special. He even came over to visit her when she was placed in the cardiology wing because of overcrowding in oncology.”