A Madison man was arrested amid an investigation into a dead body found in a South Side residence, Madison Police said.

John C. Shively, 64, of Madison, was booked into Dane County Jail for first degree intentional homicide, Sgt. Bernard Gonzalez said in a statement.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Warner Street for a reported weapons offense Saturday evening and found a deceased adult male inside a residence.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and an adult person was taken into custody, police said. The incident appeared to be isolated and there was no threat to the community.