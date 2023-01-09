Madison La Follette vs. Janesville Craig girls basketball, 5 p.m. Saturday

Madison La Follette and Janesville Craig started the season off on Nov. 17, with the Cougars winning, 105-57. The Lancers responded by winning six straight and look to overcome another spell, having lost three of their last four before meeting unbeaten Verona on Tuesday. La Follette and Craig meet as part of the MLK Tournament at Verona.
