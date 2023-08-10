|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL, 6 p.m.
|Aug. 24
|at Monona Grove
|Sept. 1
|MIDDLETON
|Sept. 8
|at Madison West
|Sept. 14
|at Janesville Craig
|Sept. 23
|MADISON EAST, Noon
|Sept. 29
|VERONA
|Oct. 6
|at Madison Memorial
|Oct. 13
|at Janesville Parker
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
