The La Follette baseball team, led by coach Jordan Carlson, gets its season rolling with an action-packed week of games, culminating with the trip to Sun Prairie East for a Big Eight Conference game Saturday. Jack Marchese took over as the Cardinals’ coach this season, replacing longtime coach Rob Hamilton (who retired). Marchese has his team off to a solid start with an 11-0 victory over Waunakee and 7-3 conference triumph over Madison East last week, games from which he said he believed the Cardinals could build.