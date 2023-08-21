Music lovers don’t have a hard time finding free live music in Madison, from Concerts on the Square to AtwoodFest.

But the city’s abundance of free music may actually be coming at a cost as some venue owners and musicians struggle to bring in audiences to indoor events that are not free.

“In the summertime, no one wants to come in. They want to stay outside, and the free festivals really do compromise not only my business but I think any business,” said Hanah Jon Taylor, owner of the jazz bar Cafe Coda. “We can’t expect a crowd even if we would have Miles Davis here.”

Many venues and musicians are left with the question of the best way to receive payment from audiences. From charging covers to tipping jars and pay-what-you-can, there are many ways that a venue and its featured musicians can make money. For Taylor, charging a cover charge of $10 to $20 ensures that his artists, who often come from all across the country, can receive fair compensation. However, during August, Taylor is typically forced to reduce the number of events at Cafe Coda due to a lack of public interest, limiting his ability to give artists, both locally and nationally, a stage to share their craft.

“Those people who do music professionally have to make a living, and for them to make a living I have to charge admission because that pays for the artists,” he said. “Music is one of the only professions that gives so much joy overtly to the public, but it is one that seems to be the least appreciated when it comes to payment.”

Dana Perry, the music coordinator for Cargo Coffee, changed the payment model from their events being free of charge to a pay-what-you-can model, where 100% of suggested donations go to the featured artists of the night. This shift helped their music events compete with free options, but the artists no longer walk away completely empty-handed.

“I really felt like we needed to try to bring in more money for the artists, especially through the pandemic, but it is just so hard to charge a door price,” Perry said. “So if you don’t have money, you can still hang out, but, if you do have something to give, we have a jar that suggests a $5 to $10 donation.”

Providing opportunity

Despite their impact on indoor venues, many local musicians and organizers recognize the importance of free festivals in amplifying the work of local artists and building community.

“We know that the summer music is going to be outside, a lot of it gonna be free, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Beth Kille, a local full-time musician and co-founder of Girls Rock Camp. “It gets art out there, and that’s a wonderful thing. I don’t think there’s any logic to limiting opportunities.”

When local hip-hop artist Rob Franklin, also known as “Rob Dz,” led the creation of Mad Lit, a free summer concert series on State Street that was launched in the summer of 2021, it was important to him that Mad Lit’s featured artists received fair compensation for their performances.

“After having been in the music industry long enough, for me it’s hypothetically like, ‘Why would I step on stage for less than 100 bucks?’” he said. “So with that frame of mind, I want our artists to at least be able to get what I try to get.”

A key goal of Mad Lit is to highlight local artists of color, some of whom have struggled to break into other venues in Madison. Additionally, Franklin was motivated to launch the concert series as a way to encourage more residents of color to spend time Downtown following pandemic closures and demonstrations for racial justice during the summer of 2020. Mad Lit’s first event this summer attracted more than 500 people.

“Madison is super welcoming of festivals,” Franklin said. “I think that for us, being able to present a level of excellence, especially for folks of color who don’t necessarily get a chance to show that, I think that’s important.”

More competition

Local drummer and artist Joey Banks said that he’s noticed a significant surge in attendance at free festivals such as AtwoodFest, where he played with the local music group VO5 to a crowd of about 8,000 attendees. However, this enthusiasm for live music doesn’t always translate into profit, especially for up-and-coming artists.

A 2022 report from the Greater Madison Music City project found the average income for a worker in Dane County’s “music ecosystem” — the network of artists and supporting workers — from 2015-2019 to be $22,709. This financial reality was even starker among musicians of color, with the average income for Black music workers at $13,485, while the annual average income for Asian workers was even less, at $12,715.

“There’s really kind of a big surge of people going out to see live performances, but it doesn’t always equate to bands making money,” Banks said. “It’s a really hard challenge to get people to your shows in the summer because everybody’s outside, there are a lot of free shows. It’s just more competition.”

A team effort

Brian Whitty, president of the Madison Area Musicians’ Association, which advocates for fair wages and working conditions for local musicians, points out that while free music events are important, an unintentional side effect may be a growing resistance from the general public to paying for live music.

“There are so many wonderful festivals, and, while the artist gets paid through the festivals, the admission is free,” Whitty said. “So part of the challenge we face is to take those folks to then come and see us and hear us when we play in a setting where there may be a cover charge.”

Along with working as a music coordinator for Cargo Coffee, Perry is a musician herself, and she has seen the tension that can develop between some venues and artists when it comes to finding the best way to receive compensation. However, she stresses that improving attendance at live music events in Madison should be a team effort that energizes the public to support local music.

“Bodies in the seats makes everybody money, so I almost feel like it doesn’t rest with the venue alone or the musicians alone,” Perry said. “ It definitely takes a lot of work on both sides and us working all together to inform the general Madison public that, ‘Hey, Madison music fans, you need to come see shows.’”