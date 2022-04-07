 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Foley, jr., F/M, Edgewood

Foley was the Crusaders' leading scorer as a sophomore, scoring 12 goals over 12 games. She also had three assists as she led the Badger South in total points (27)to earn first team All-Badger South.

