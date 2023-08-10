|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|MADISON WEST
|Aug. 25
|at Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs
|Sept. 1
|LAKE MILLS
|Sept. 8
|NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO
|Sept. 15
|at Lodi
|Sept. 22
|COLUMBUS
|Sept. 29
|at Beloit Turner
|Oct. 6
|WALWORTH BIG FOOT
|Oct. 13
|at Lakeside Lutheran
• Home games in BOLD CAPS, at Breese Stevens
• Games are at 7 p.m.
