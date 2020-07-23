You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MADISON CONE, sr., safety

MADISON CONE, sr., safety

Madison Cone

THE WUERFFEL TROPHY

  • Given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement, named after Florida legend Danny Wuerffel
  • Past Badger winners: None

CONE'S 2019 SEASON

  • Played in 10 games, made seven total tackles

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics