Madison.com has a new look

Check out the newly updated madison.com, redesigned to make it easier to read and view all the great stories, galleries, videos and podcasts from our partners at The Cap Times, Wisconsin State Journal and other contributors.

So, what's different?

• Easier to read: Both main pages and article pages been updated specifically to be easier to read on smaller screens such as mobile phones.

• More and better links: More navigation links make it easier to find special-interest content under news, sports, entertainment and other broad topics.

• More headlines and descriptions: Featured articles contain more descriptive information and fewer large images, making it easier for readers to browse quickly through indexes of the latest news and features.

Of course the site still contains all the latest news and regular features. In weeks to come, we’ll add more capabilities to personalize the news content and match advertising to specific audience interests.

We also plan to continue to make further improvements in response to audience, subscriber and advertiser feedback.