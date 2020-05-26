Madison City Council nonsense on go-gos a waste of time

This State Journal editorial ran on June 5, 1970:

The Madison City Council apparently tried to cover the nude go-go dancers, but certainly did not cover itself with glory in the process.

If the aldermen were really serious about curbing these ever bo'der go-go joints, they would simply ban all go-go dancing by not granting liquor licenses to these place.

We can quite agree with Ald. Alicia Ashman that the whole silly argument about dress guidelines was a waste of time that the council could have spent on more important issues.

One alderman argued that whatever people thought of the entertainment, the operators of the go-go joints "are catering to adult, free, emancipated citizens, who are not forced to go, and who are paying to do so."

That same argument could be used if someone proposes houses of prostitution for the city of Madison. But like so much of the aldermanic oratory, the argument is nonsense.

Some day hopefully Madison will have a City Council with enough courage to try to protect the good reputation of the capital city of Wisconsin.