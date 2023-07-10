Three Madison-area beaches continue to be closed since last week following concerns about high bacteria levels in the water.

"It is somewhat common for this to happen," said Public Health Madison & Dane County Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke. "The conditions can fluctuate."

Water quality is checked at least once weekly at nearly two dozen Madison-area beaches by Public Health from Memorial Day to Labor Day for toxins, including those from E. Coli and blue-green algae.

Upon detection of elevated bacteria levels, Public Health Laboratory staff check water quality each weekday until results return to acceptable levels and beaches can reopen.

There is no designated treatment for water with high bacteria levels, Finke said. Instead, the city monitors the water until conditions return to normal, which can take anywhere from a few days to weeks, Finke said.

Humans exposed to blue-green algae can experience tingling in the fingers and toes, dizziness, abdominal paint and vomiting, while animals can die. Meanwhile, E. Coli can cause stomach and digestive issues and fever.

There are no specific antidotes for illnesses caused by blue-green algae or E. Coli, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public Health recommends contacting a health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, those wanting to swim should take precaution at all beaches, regardless of if the location if closed, as conditions can turn dangerous rapidly, Finke said. Swimmers should watch out for blue, cloudy blobs floating on the water's surface as a sign of blue-green algae blossoming.

Spring and Summer are the most common times that bacteria appears in the water.

"It's not unusual," Finke said.

