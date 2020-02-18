Madison-area primary results

Top two advance unless otherwise noted
EDGERTON MAYOR
1 of 2 precincts
Christopher W. Lund 381..........53.1%
Tom Klubertanz 180..........25.1%
Matt McIntyre 156..........21.8%
FITCHBURG CITY COUNCIL
District 4, Seat 8
All precincts reporting
x-Randy A. Udell 507..........45.2%
x-Scott D. Lehmann 353..........31.5%
Marc A. Jones 262..........23.4%
MIDDLETON MAYOR
All precincts reporting
x-Gurdip Brar 2,294..........51.5%
x-Kurt Paulsen 1,374..........30.9%
Dan Ramsey II 783..........17.6%
MADISON SCHOOL BOARD
Seat 6
106 of 135 precincts
Maia Pearson 15,307..........42.8%
Christina Gomez Schmidt 11,860..........33.2%
Karen Ball 8,576..........24.0%
MARSHALL SCHOOL BOARD (2)
5 of 6 precincts
Eric Armstrong 207..........22.3%
Staci Abrahamson 198..........21.3%
Eli Bauer 153..........16.5%
Justin E. Rodriguez 131..........14.1%
Jill Misiewicz 125..........13.5%
Christie Eilders 115..........12.4%
MILTON SCHOOL BOARD (2)
4 of 14 precincts
Mike Hoffman 158..........21.8%
David Holterman 154..........21.3%
Shelly Crull-Hanke 149..........20.6%
Karen Hall 143..........19.8%
Chuck Jackson 120..........16.6%