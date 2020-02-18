Madison-area primary results
Madison-area primary results

Spring Election 2-04022019140143 (copy)
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Top two advance unless otherwise noted

EDGERTON MAYOR

1 of 2 precincts

Christopher W. Lund 381..........53.1%

Tom Klubertanz 180..........25.1%

Matt McIntyre 156..........21.8%

 

FITCHBURG CITY COUNCIL

District 4, Seat 8

All precincts reporting

x-Randy A. Udell 507..........45.2%

x-Scott D. Lehmann 353..........31.5%

Marc A. Jones 262..........23.4%

MIDDLETON MAYOR

All precincts reporting

x-Gurdip Brar 2,294..........51.5%

x-Kurt Paulsen 1,374..........30.9%

Dan Ramsey II 783..........17.6%

MADISON SCHOOL BOARD

Seat 6

106 of 135 precincts

Maia Pearson 15,307..........42.8%

Christina Gomez Schmidt 11,860..........33.2%

Karen Ball 8,576..........24.0%

MARSHALL SCHOOL BOARD (2)

5 of 6 precincts

Eric Armstrong 207..........22.3%

Staci Abrahamson 198..........21.3%

Eli Bauer 153..........16.5%

Justin E. Rodriguez 131..........14.1%

Jill Misiewicz 125..........13.5%

Christie Eilders 115..........12.4%

MILTON SCHOOL BOARD (2)

4 of 14 precincts

Mike Hoffman 158..........21.8%

David Holterman 154..........21.3%

Shelly Crull-Hanke 149..........20.6%

Karen Hall 143..........19.8%

Chuck Jackson 120..........16.6%

