Madison-area firms show variety, innovation

Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive.
That economic variety is reflected by the organizations recognized as the 2020 Top Workplaces – a group that runs the gamut from private to public sectors, health care, construction, advertising, financial services, telecommunications and more.
“This year’s winners are a rich blend of innovative organizations that their employees say are run with imagination, care and purpose,” says Tom Wiley, publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal. “Their dynamic approaches to workplace success are as varied as their businesses, and their employees see that spark every day.”
For the second straight year, the State Journal partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to identify the best workplaces in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties.
The idea is to recognize those organizations that employees see as having a supportive culture, a shared mission, a dedication to work-life balance, stand-out benefits and other traits that are ingredients for a Top Workplace.
The 2020 rankings are based on employee feedback at participating organizations, through a survey conducted and analyzed by Energage, which last year surveyed more than 2.6 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations nationally.
“In this tight labor market, organizations are looking for more ways to differentiate so they can put the right people in the right seats,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Through the Top Workplaces survey process, organizations get the data they need to recruit the right talent and the insights they need to retain that talent.”
The State Journal’s Top Workplaces program, is one of about 50 that Energage conducts in media markets nationally, including Atlanta, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C. New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago.
“More than 11,000 Madison-area employees were surveyed and more than 7,500 completed surveys as part of Top Workplaces,” Wiley added. “Their voices pinpointed the firms that deploy the ideas that keep people productive, satisfied and a vital part of our growing economy. We’re pleased to showcase those organizations and their work.”