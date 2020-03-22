Madison-area firms show variety, innovation

Madison’s strong economy, marked by its diversity, workforce and historically low unemployment, is a fertile seedbed for new-company innovation and place for well-established businesses to thrive.

That economic variety is reflected by the organizations recognized as the 2020 Top Workplaces – a group that runs the gamut from private to public sectors, health care, construction, advertising, financial services, telecommunications and more.

“This year’s winners are a rich blend of innovative organizations that their employees say are run with imagination, care and purpose,” says Tom Wiley, publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal. “Their dynamic approaches to workplace success are as varied as their businesses, and their employees see that spark every day.”

For the second straight year, the State Journal partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to identify the best workplaces in Dane, Sauk and Columbia counties.

The idea is to recognize those organizations that employees see as having a supportive culture, a shared mission, a dedication to work-life balance, stand-out benefits and other traits that are ingredients for a Top Workplace.