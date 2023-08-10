|Date
|Game
|Aug. 26
|NORTH CRAWFORD, Noon
|Sept. 1
|at Kickapoo/LaFarge
|Sept. 9
|WISCONSIN HEIGHTS, 2 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|WILLIAMS BAY, 4:15 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Princeton/Green Lake
|Sept. 29
|at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|Oct. 6
|OSHKOSH VALLEY CHRISTIAN, 3:30 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Oakfield
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
