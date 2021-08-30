 Skip to main content
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland

Maddy Fortune photo

McFarland's Maddy Fortune commits to UW-Stevens Point for volleyball. 

Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.

