Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Related to this story
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Aida Shadewald, Sauk Prairie's senior outside hitter, returns to a team that made the state semifinals last year. She's one of multiple future…