Mad City: A dissection of Madison’s politically active population

In addition to delicious food, a thriving culture scene and a bizarre annual festival celebrating the movie "Shrek" (Seriously), Madison is also remarkable for its strong political and voting culture.
Nicknamed “30 square miles surrounded by reality” by former Republican Gov. Lee Dreyfus (in the 1970s; the city is now more than double that size), the first thing that jumps out about Madison politically is its strong blue streak. Even when the state went red in 2016, Madison remained a Democratic stronghold, with Hillary Clinton getting a higher vote percentage there than in any other part of the state aside from Menominee County, which cast less than 2,000 votes that election.
In addition to this, Madison’s voter turnout is staggeringly high, the highest in a state with remarkably high voter turnout already. Mike Wagner, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and longtime resident of the city, attributes these tendencies to a young community in the city invested in issues such as racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.
“I think younger people have shown interest in these (racial and sexuality-based) issues,” Wagner said. “They’ve shown a willingness to take to the streets and protest for these issues.
“I think that they’re also seeking more access to the political system, so it’s not just protesting, but it’s running for office, it’s volunteering in the community. It’s not just protests, which are super important, but it’s also proactive activism.”
This activist streak extends far before the present day. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Madison was an epicenter of anti-Vietnam War activism, including against the DOW Chemical Company, which was responsible for manufacturing napalm during the war. Some of these protests numbered in the thousands, with the governor calling in the police to attempt to shut down them down. Other popular protest movements have included equal rights for Black people, an issue still deeply important to Madisonians today.
Madison even has its own local progressive party. Progressive Dane, established in 1992, is a political group focused on Dane County local politics with a progressive focus. The group supported the election of nearly half of all members on the City Council, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, one of the few openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in the country.
One significant factor in Madison’s left-wing sentiment is no surprise: The largest university in all of Wisconsin, UW-Madison, which boasts over 45,000 students. With public universities often serving as an epicenter of liberal thought, such a big establishment nearly guarantees a shift to the left for any area with one.
Other factors, such as the younger average age of Madison residents (8 years younger than the average Wisconsinite) and a higher level of average education, also contribute to this political leaning.
Another measure is its large number of nonprofits. Madison is home to over 6,000 nonprofit organizations, covering a range of needs from food insecurity to environmental conservation and serving as a vital part of community involvement.
The groups help people learn about and help with local issues, while also allowing the community to coalesce around certain problems and create a way for them to work together toward a common goal. For some people, being involved in a nonprofit can inspire an interest in policies that can address community issues, which may lead to political engagement.
What could be done to make other cities as politically engaged as Madison? If a community can’t build a 45,000-student university out of thin air, getting residents more politically engaged can take many forms, whether it's a ShrekFest for politics or finding nonprofits to support, and helping to get friends and acquaintances involved.
As Bernie Sanders said, “Change will not take place without political participation” and Madison provides a blueprint for beginning the latter.