Mad City: A dissection of Madison’s politically active population

“I think that they’re also seeking more access to the political system, so it’s not just protesting, but it’s running for office, it’s volunteering in the community. It’s not just protests, which are super important, but it’s also proactive activism.”

This activist streak extends far before the present day. In the 1960s and ‘70s, Madison was an epicenter of anti-Vietnam War activism, including against the DOW Chemical Company, which was responsible for manufacturing napalm during the war. Some of these protests numbered in the thousands, with the governor calling in the police to attempt to shut down them down. Other popular protest movements have included equal rights for Black people, an issue still deeply important to Madisonians today.

Madison even has its own local progressive party. Progressive Dane, established in 1992, is a political group focused on Dane County local politics with a progressive focus. The group supported the election of nearly half of all members on the City Council, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, one of the few openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in the country.