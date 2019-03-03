Walking through the offices at M3 Insurance, you’ll notice a variety of employees, from interns learning about the insurance business to tenured veterans reaching retirement.
One important step toward building a company culture at M3 lies in recognizing and serving their needs. Some employees are interested in wellness, some in flexible hours and working remotely, and others in catered lunches.
“We try to have really diverse perks that speak to all of our demographics,” said Angel Hammer, talent experience lead at M3. “You can’t just focus on physical and emotional needs and not do social and economic. To make people feel whole here, we need to offer benefits that speak to them as a complete person.”
In addition to conventional benefits, M3 offers healthy snacks, sit-stand desks for all employees, laptops for all employees so they can work from home as the need arises, and a profit-sharing plan in addition to a 401(k) plan.
The company, which employs 172 people in Madison and 266 statewide, also rolled out a parental leave plan two years ago. On top of short-term disability benefits when an employee has a child, the company offers four weeks of paid leave to moms and dads, for birth or adoption, that can be taken anytime within a year.
“I love that it goes to dads and that it touches on adoption, too,” Hammer said.
M3, which last year celebrated 50 years in business, also has a professional development team that helps create custom career plans for employees, which Hammer said helps develop talent and internal promotion.
“We’re passionate about what we do,” said Hammer. “It’s a great place to build a career and continue to grow and develop.”
Community involvement is also part of the culture at M3, which partners with the United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs of Madison, Habitat for Humanity and many other local organizations. The firm offers employees eight hours of paid volunteer time each year to encourage personal involvement.