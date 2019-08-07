Lynn Dickey knows the player he was and could have been, if not for the injuries he had to battle during his career and the less-than-stellar defense he also had to overcome. And if the Packers ever acquire a time machine and hold a three-way tryout for the starting job among him, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Dickey is up for it.
“I’m in. I would have no problem with that. I think I could have played with anybody,” Dickey said. “There’s lots of guys who had pretty good careers but never really won a championship, and I felt pretty lucky that I got to play. Didn’t get to do everything I wanted to, but that’s OK. I had a wonderful time, a wonderful career.
“I can’t tell you how many times I stepped in the huddle, looked at my guys and said, ‘Can you believe they’re paying us to do this? This is great. I love this.’ And that’s the way I played the game. I got hurt a lot, had some injuries, but boy, I really loved what I got to do. I looked at it like, if you gave me $100 a game, I’d take it. And I’d be here every week. I loved it.”
From 1980 through ’85, Dickey was one of the NFL’s top passers. In Packers history, only Favre (61,655), Rodgers (42,944) and Starr (24,718) threw for more yards than Dickey (21,369), even though Dickey played in just 105 games with the team, fewer than Rodgers (165), Starr (196) and Favre (255).
He was at his absolute best in 1983, when he led the NFL in passing yards (4,458), touchdown passes (32), yards per attempt (9.2) and yards per completion (15.4). He also led the Packers to three fourth-quarter comebacks and on four game-winning drives — the most memorable of which was the team’s unforgettable 48-47 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins on “Monday Night Football” — that year. But he also threw an NFL-worst 29 interceptions, taking risks because of the Packers’ porous defense.
“Whenever people ask me the best quarterback I’ve ever played with, it’s always a leading question because they’re thinking Jim Kelly will be my answer,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton, who played nine seasons with the Packers (1978-86) and spent four years with Kelly and the Buffalo Bills (1989-92). “But every receiver has ‘his’ quarterback. And my quarterback was Lynn Dickey.
“There’s a chemistry, a mind-link that you have with a quarterback that you can only have with one guy. You can’t have two guys. I’m coming up on 40 years in pro football as a player, coach and analyst, and the longer I’m in it, the more I appreciate how good Lynn Dickey was.
“If he were playing in today’s game — and that’s one of those scenarios that as an analyst you don’t normally talk about — but if he was in today’s game, where you can’t hit a quarterback except above the knees and below the shoulders, he would carve up the NFL. Yes, Jim Kelly’s in the Hall of Fame, but those two guys are close to the same level.”