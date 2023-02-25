Approx. 12 weeks. Lute is a little shy at first but super sweet. She loves to be by her people... View on PetFinder
Lute
Related to this story
Most Popular
NBC late night host Seth Meyers had fun last week with the Madison restaurant Yelp deemed Wisconsin's most romantic.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Rebecca Blank helped put a university education in reach for low-income students through the Bucky's Tuition Promise, steered UW-Madison throu…
Jim Leonhard had a 10-year NFL career before returning to the Badgers as a coach. He may be back on a sideline for a Super Bowl team.
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…