Luna Larson, sr., QB/LB, Baraboo

Larson had his hands all over the Thunderbirds’ resurgence last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound Larson totaled a team-high 77 tackles (32 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles to earn WFCA Large Schools All-State honors. He also was a second-team selection as an all-purpose player on The Associated Press 2020 All-State team (for the fall season). The NCAA Division I recruit, whose offers include from Buffalo, Dartmouth and North Dakota, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while passing for 785 more and eight more scores.