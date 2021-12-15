 Skip to main content
Luna Larson, LB, Wisconsin
Luna Larson, LB, Wisconsin

Luna Larson

Larson, a three-star recruit, chose Wisconsin after receiving offers from Buffalo, Georgetown, University of Pennsylvania, Air Force and Central Michigan. He joins the Badgers as a walk-on. He played both QB and LB for Baraboo this season, where logged 65 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.

