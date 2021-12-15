Luna Larson, LB, Wisconsin

I want to thank all my coaches @BarabooFootbal1 , my teammates, and my family for their support over the years. Looking forward to continuing my academic and football career (PWO) at the University of Wisconsin. #OnWisconsin @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @CoachHaering pic.twitter.com/TpR7DZkHwy— Luna Larson (@LunaLar06638257) December 1, 2021
Larson, a three-star recruit, chose Wisconsin after receiving offers from Buffalo, Georgetown, University of Pennsylvania, Air Force and Central Michigan. He joins the Badgers as a walk-on. He played both QB and LB for Baraboo this season, where logged 65 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.