 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luke Kunin, May 23, 2021
0 comments

Luke Kunin, May 23, 2021

  • 0

Luke Kunin, May 23, 2021

Kunin scored 16:10 into the second overtime to give Nashville a 4-3 victory against Carolina in Game 4 of the 2021 Central Division first round.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Everyday habits that make you look older

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics