 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luke Fernholz, sr., G, Stoughton
0 Comments

Luke Fernholz, sr., G, Stoughton

  • 0
Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Stoughton’s Luke Fernholz (15) drives to the basket against Madison Edgewood’s Ovu Nwankwo (30) in the first half of a Badger South Conference game at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The 6-2 guard is the Vikings top returning scorer (12.7 ppg), rebounder (8.5 rpg) and passer (3.3 apg). He also added 1.4 steals per contest. He averaged a tick shy of 16 points in the final five games last year, his third as a varsity starter. He will have the help of his sophomore brother, Ty, who averaged nine points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics