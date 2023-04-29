In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”