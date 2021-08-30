Luis Urias

The infielder is batting .286 (20-for-70) this month with five home runs, 11 RBIs and an .890 OPS and is second on the team this season with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, 175 total bases, 41 extra-base hits and 48 walks while leading the team with 64 runs scored.
"I think Luis has had a really good season," Counsell said. "Offensively, he's been a really key part of this thing. He's been really consistent offensively and his ability to move around positions has helped us. ... He's still a young player but he's getting better offensively. He's shown power and he's shown the fact that he's going to be a good hitter, a good offensive player. It's been a really good season for Luis. A lot of progress."