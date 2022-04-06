 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb

  • 0

 They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics