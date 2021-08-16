 Skip to main content
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB, Lodi
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth runs around the Columbus defense for a big gain during the first quarter last season.

The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas proved he’s a lot like big brother. The 6-2, 190-pound senior earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable-mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a running back. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on 91 touches in his team's five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. Heyroth was ranked as the No. 3 senior running back in the state and 44th senior overall entering this fall season by WisSports.net

