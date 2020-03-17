You are the owner of this article.
Loyal Crawford, a running back from Eau Claire, Wis., committed to the Badgers in August 2019.

A fast, shifty and explosive back, Crawford was limited to five games as a junior due to injury. Still, he tallied 671 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. He was one of the first freshmen to suit up for a varsity game at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Crawford — listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds — is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

UW’s scholarship offer the first Division I offer Crawford had received, according to multiple outlets.

