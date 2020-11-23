Dec. 9 | Kohl Center

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

COACH’S CORNER

Chris Mack is 44-21 in two seasons at Louisville. The Cardinals went 24-7 overall last season and 15-5 in the ACC, tied for second and one game behind champion Florida State. Mack was the coach at Xavier when Bronson Koenig drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 66-63 victory that eliminated the second-seeded Musketeers in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Cardinals must replace their top four scorers from last season. Included in that group is Jordan Nwora, who averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds before leaving early for the NBA. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. … The Cardinals’ roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores. The remaining players are all seniors, but two of them are graduate transfers. The Cardinals added some scoring punch in the backcourt with graduate transfers Carlik Jones, who averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists at Radford last season; and Charles Minlend, who averaged 14.4 points at San Francisco. … UW and Louisville have only met once, a 70-53 win for the host Cardinals on Dec 28, 1978.