Lorenzo Cain | OF

The veteran center fielder is hitting .167 at Class AAA Nashville, where he was sent on a rehab assignment just before the All-Star break, and could return to the team as early as this weekend.

His numbers there haven’t been impressive by any stretch but the Brewers are more concerned with him getting regular action, something he hasn’t been able to do thanks to a series of injuries stretching all the way back to spring training.

“Everything is going great,” Counsell said. “We’re sticking with the schedule right now, and things are going well. We want him to play nine-inning games. That’s important. We’re not there yet. So far, so good. Getting consistent at-bats is really important to Lorenzo because of the lack of volume of playing that he’s had. I think not only for the at-bats but the recovery of his body. He hasn’t done it that much. With Lorenzo, it’s about getting that base back underneath him. That just takes a little bit longer.”