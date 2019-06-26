Looking for something to do? Check our guide to summer outdoor music

MONDAYS
Concerts at McKee: 6 p.m., Madison Music Foundry Youth Band, 7 p.m., headliners, July 15, Aug. 19, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, 608-288-8284. www.facebook.com/concertsatmckee
July 15, Mad City Funk; Aug. 19, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad.
Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m., July 8, Winnequah Park, Monona. go.madison.com/MononaSummerConcerts
July 8, The Mark Croft Band.
TUESDAYS
Oregon Community Band Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m., June 4-July 2, Waterman Triangle Park Band Shell, 101 Janesville St., Oregon. www.oregoncommunityband.org/event.php
Tuesday Night Tunes: 6 p.m., July 9, July 23-30, Aug. 13, Wetmore Park, 555 North St., Sun Prairie. go.madison.com/TuesdayNightTunes
July 9, Sun Prairie Community Band; July 23, The BriTins; July 30, Aug. 13, Sun Prairie Community Band.
Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m., June 18-Aug. 13, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., 608-246-4550. go.madison.com/OlbrichSummerConcerts
July 2, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; July 9, Down From the Hills; July 16, Mal-O-Dua; July 23, Proud Parents; July 30, Panchromatic Steel; Aug. 6, Madison Public Library Summer Reading Club Concert; Aug. 13, Fresco Opera.
Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m., July 23, Aug. 13, Winnequah Park, Monona. go.madison.com/MononaSummerConcerts
July 23, Carl Davick & Friends (at Gazebo), Aug. 13, Lynda & The Zeros
WEDNESDAYS
Lodi Pride: Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m., July 10-31, Aug. 7; Habermann Park, 180 Fair St., Lodi. go.madison.com/LodiPride
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concerts on the Square: 7 p.m., June 26-July 31, King Street corner of the Capitol Square, Downtown Madison, 608-257-0638, rain dates are Thursday. go.madison.com/WCOConcertsOnTheSquare
July 3, "Independence Day Celebration," featuring guest conductor Peter Rubardt; July 10, "Finlandia," featuring Sergei Belkin, accordion; July 17, "Film Night," featuring WCO Concertmaster, Suzanne Beia, violin; July 24, "Abbey Road," featuring Jeans 'n Classics; July 31, "Rockin' Rachmaninov," featuring Ilya Yakushev, piano.
Jazz at Five: 4 p.m., youth performances, 5-8 p.m. main performances, Aug. 7-Sept. 4, outdoor stage, 100 State St. jazzatfive.org/home-live-2019
Aug. 7, Bad Philosopher featuring Tony Barba, and Ben Rosenblum Sextet; Aug. 14, White Shoes and Harmonious Wail; Aug. 21, DB Orechestra and Brew City Big Band; Aug. 28, UW Night featuring Dayna Stephens and Johannes Wallmann; Sept. 4, Waunakee Big Band and Recession Seven Quintet
Select Sessions: 5-10 p.m., Aug. 7, 14, McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. www.centralparksessions.com
Aug. 7, Old 97s with Driveway Thriftdwellers; Aug. 14, The Travelin' McCourys with Beth Kille.
THURSDAYS
Gazebo Musikk: 6-7:30 p.m., June 27, July 11-Aug. 29; Rotary Park, 401 E. Main St., Stoughton, 608-873-6746. facebook.com/gazebomusikk
June 27, The Mascot Theory; July 11, Kelsey Miles; July 18, The Rotation; July 25, Hypheria; Aug. 1, Blue Spruce Band; Aug. 8, Jake's Room; Aug. 15, The Grouvin' Bros; Aug. 22, The Adam Bartels Band; Aug. 29, Panchromatic Steel
Live Music in the Backyard: 6-9 p.m., July 25, Aug. 22, with Pat McCurdy, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona. www.wisconsinbrewingcompany.com
Concerts on the Rooftop: 7-9 p.m., June 27, July 18-25, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, 608-261-4000. go.madison.com/RooftopConcerts
June 27, The LoveMonkeys; July 18, Madison County; July 25, SuperTuesday.
Terrace After Dark: 5-7 p.m., 9-11:59 p.m., Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., 608-265-3000. go.madison.com/TerraceAfterDark
Select Sessions: 5-10 p.m., Aug. 8, 15, McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. www.centralparksessions.com
Aug. 8, Kiki's Second Righteous Session with Bottle Rockets, Figgs, and BingBong; Aug. 15, Dobet Gnahore with Natty Nation.
Capitol City Band Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m., June 13-Aug. 29, Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave., 608-835-9861. www.mmqccb.org/events.html
Back Porch Concert: 7-8 p.m., July 11-Aug. 8, Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive, 608-249-7920. www.historicbloominggrove.org
July 11, Waunakee Big Band; July 18, Perfect 5th Brass Band; July 25, Middleton Jazz Band; Aug. 1, Front Porch Ukulele Band; Aug. 8, Down From the Hills.
Concerts in the Park: 6-8 p.m., July 11-25, Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona. go.madison.com/VeronaConcerts
FRIDAYS
Live Music in the Backyard: 6-9 p.m., May 31-Aug. 30, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona. www.wisconsinbrewingcompany.com
June 28, Mark Croft Band; July 5, Hip Pocket; July 12, Driveway Thriftdwellers; July 19, Reverend Raven & The Chainsmoking Altar Boys; July 26, The Kissers; Aug. 2, Big Mouth and The Power Tool Horns; Aug. 9, Ryan McGrath Band; Aug. 16, Mascot Theory; Aug. 23, The Jimmys; Aug. 30, Wheelhouse.
Terrace After Dark: 5-7 p.m., 9-11:59 p.m., May 31-Aug. 23, Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., 608-265-3000. go.madison.com/TerraceAfterDark
Brewgrass Fridays: 5-9 p.m., June 7-Aug. 30; The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 608-535-8000. go.madison.com/BrewgrassFridays
June 28, Them Coulee Boys; July 5, The Last Revel; July 12, Wheelhouse; July 19, Larry Keel; Aug. 2, Al Scorch; Aug. 9, Hackensaw Boys; Aug. 16, The Lowest Pair; Aug. 23, Pert Near Sandstone; Aug. 30, Buffalo Gospel
Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 7, 21, July 12, Aug. 2, 9, Veteran's Park, 100 E. Main St., Cambridge, 608-513-0479, free. facebook.com/cambridgewiarts
Dane Dances: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 2-30, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. 608-261-4000. go.madison.com/DaneDances
Aug. 2, DJ Pain 1, Orquesta Mas-Madison All Stars, VO5; Aug. 9, DJ Rumba, KTP Commodore Tribute Band, Heatwave; Aug. 16, DJ Pain1, Grupo Candela, The Voices; Aug. 23, DJ Ace, Eddie Butts Band, Orquesta Salsoul Del Mad; Aug. 30, DJ Chamo, Fantasy Band featuring Yvng Rose, Dame Dilla, Motown Reflections, Connie Wilson, & Sweet Harmony, Sounds of Slave
Live on King Street: 7 p.m., June 14, 28, July 19, Aug. 2, 9, Sept. 13, Majestic Theatre, 115 King St., 608-255-0901. majesticmadison.com
June 28, Built to Spill w/ Orua & Clarke & The Himselfs; July 19, Come the Mummies w/ The People Brothers Band; Aug. 2, The Dead South w/ Armchair Boogie & Them Coulee Boys; Aug. 9, Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press; Sept. 13, Prof.
SATURDAYS
Terrace After Dark: 8-11:59 p.m., May 10-Sept. 2, Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., 608-265-3000. go.madison.com/TerraceAfterDark
Opera in the Park: 8 p.m., July 20, Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road, 608-238-8085. www.madisonopera.org/2018-2019-season/oitp
SUNDAYS
Summer Sundays in the Garden: 5-6:15 p.m., July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1, Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive. allencentennialgarden.org
July 7, Gerri DiMaggio World Jazz Unit; July 21, Dave Larson Quintet; Aug. 4, Tommy Mattioli with Mambo Blue; Aug. 18, Gaines & Wagoner (aka The Stellanovas); Sept. 1, Golpe Tierra.
DAYS VARY
Fresco Opera Theatre Garage Opera: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2110 Vilas Ave.; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 21 La Crescenta Circle; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 306 S. First St., Mount Horeb; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 21 Shea Court. www.frescooperatheatre.com/2019-season.html