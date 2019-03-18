NORTH CAROLINA
The Tar Heels padded their résumé with two late-season wins over a Zion-less Duke team, but then showed they can play with the Blue Devils even when they have their superstar freshman, losing by one point in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Heels, who also own a victory over Gonzaga, play their usual fast-paced game and have a variety of dangerous scorers, led by seasoned seniors Cameron Johnson (16.9) and Luke Maye (14.6) and flashy freshmen Coby White (16.3) and Nassir Little (9.5).