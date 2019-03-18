Duke North Carolina

North Carolina coach Roy Williams reaches for Cameron Johnson following Johnson's basket in the second half of the Tar Heels' 79-70 win over the Duke Blue Devils on March 9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels padded their résumé with two late-season wins over a Zion-less Duke team, but then showed they can play with the Blue Devils even when they have their superstar freshman, losing by one point in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Heels, who also own a victory over Gonzaga, play their usual fast-paced game and have a variety of dangerous scorers, led by seasoned seniors Cameron Johnson (16.9) and Luke Maye (14.6) and flashy freshmen Coby White (16.3) and Nassir Little (9.5).

