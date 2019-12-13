1. LONG TIME, NO SEE

The NFL’s 100th season kickoff game seems like, well, ages ago — actual time elapsed: 99 days — and while the Packers’ 10-3 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field that night certainly holds value in the standings, the actual value of looking back on that game for insight into this matchup is minimal. While the Packers have been remarkably fortunate on the injury front, the Bears have not, having lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith for the rest of the season and set to be without several other starters, including fellow inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, this week.

Moreover, the opener provided an interesting preparation dichotomy: More time to prepare than for any other game of the season, but less knowledge of the opponent because there was no 2019 film to scout. Now, both teams had 13 games of film to work off of in game-planning, and the staff that did a better job in that department will have the upper hand. That’ll hold true for the Packers again next week, when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football after seeing them in Week 2 earlier this year.

