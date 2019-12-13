1. LONG TIME, NO SEE

The NFL’s 100th season kickoff game seems like, well, ages ago — actual time elapsed: 99 days — and while the Packers’ 10-3 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field that night certainly holds value in the standings, the actual value of looking back on that game for insight into this matchup is minimal. While the Packers have been remarkably fortunate on the injury front, the Bears have not, having lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith for the rest of the season and set to be without several other starters, including fellow inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, this week.
Moreover, the opener provided an interesting preparation dichotomy: More time to prepare than for any other game of the season, but less knowledge of the opponent because there was no 2019 film to scout. Now, both teams had 13 games of film to work off of in game-planning, and the staff that did a better job in that department will have the upper hand. That’ll hold true for the Packers again next week, when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football after seeing them in Week 2 earlier this year.
“I think this is a really unique situation because when we first went into that Chicago game, their defensive coordinator (Chuck Pagano) hadn’t been a coordinator in a long time, so there were a lot of questions that were up in the air,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think now you can kind of look back at the whole season and see what they’ve done and it kind of clarifies — or doesn’t clarify — some of the things that we had seen going into that first week. So it allows us to kind of focus in on some specific things.”
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s group dominated in the opener, as Bears coach Matt Nagy had quarterback Mitch Trubisky dropping back to pass a whopping 50 times. That’s unlikely to be the game plan this time around.
“Given that they were the opener, a lot of your offseason is always spent on your first handful of opponents. And then throw on top of it, it was two division teams. So we invested a lot of time in the offseason, and then throughout training camp for both of those teams,” Pettine said of the Bears and Vikings. “So you get a pretty good sense, and you get into some pretty detailed stuff, when we really drill it down. Because you’re spending so much time on them.
“After you play them, we always do an ‘after-action’ report anytime there’s a chance we’re going to play somebody twice where we take detailed notes. Did we get what we expected? What will we do different the next time? So we kind of have to blow the dust off of those (Bears and Vikings reports) since it was so long ago. They’ve changed in some ways, and then in some other ways they’ve stayed the same. I’m sure they see us the same way, where we’ve evolved over the season.”