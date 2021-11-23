 Skip to main content
Logan Raffel, sr., G, Middleton
The 5-foot-11 senior led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, including a season-high 29 points against Monroe. The top returning 3-point shooter (10 made 3s a year ago), his presence will help stretch the floor for other top scorers like Fosdick and senior guard Nick Meinholz (9.1 ppg). Raffel is part of a deep senior class; in fact, Middleton's roster, according to Wissports.net, includes only seniors and juniors.

