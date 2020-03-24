LOGAN MORRISON'S BID FOR A SPOT

Logan Morrison (above) had no intention of going back to Class AAA and made that clear every time he stepped into the batter's box, going 9-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI in 12 games.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Primarily a first baseman who can also play left, Morrison doesn't have the positional versatility that the Brewers covet but his power, along with the extra 26th roster spot this season, made him an intriguing late-inning pinch-hitting candidate.

“Logan is a proven major league hitter,” Counsell said. “He’s in competition to be a bench bat but a dangerous at-bat late in the game with a chance to leave the park is what he offers.”

Like many veterans in camp on minor league deals, Morrison's contract included an out clause that would have allowed him to seek an opportunity elsewhere with 10 days left in Spring Training. How those clauses are handled moving forward has yet to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0