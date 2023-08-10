|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|at Greendale Martin Luther
|Aug. 25
|MCFARLAND
|Sept. 1
|at Lakeside Lutheran
|Sept. 8
|at Beloit Turner
|Sept. 15
|MADISON EDGEWOOD
|Sept. 22
|WALWORTH BIG FOOT
|Sept. 29
|at Columbus
|Oct. 6
|at New Glarus/Monticello
|Oct. 13
|LAKE MILLS
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
