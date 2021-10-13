Locally backed cancer screening start-up is a family affair

The big challenge remains the lack of a risk-taking cul­ture you tend to find in the Midwest. A lot of Investors here often want to see a path to profitability and there's way too much focus on revenue at an early stage. That can make it difficult to raise the amount of capital you need to take your company to the next stage. But things are improving because of funds like HealthX Ventures based right in Madison. It’s a venture capital firm that is coaching and getting early-stage businesses to the point where they're investable by other larger funds. I also believe the pandemic contributed to improvements by changing the dynamic of raising capital. Investors traditionally would only consider companies they can meet in person but with so many meetings now taking place on Zoom there is more comfort no matter where a company is located.

Q: CancerIQ is based in Chicago but Madison is developing its own reputation for healthcare in­novation. How do you see it?