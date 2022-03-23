 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison's Top Workplaces 2022

Top Workplaces 2022 Header

Celebrating Madison's Top Workplaces

Join us as we recognize Madison-area companies that have thought deeply about fashioning engaging workplaces, clearly conveying their missions, encouraging high performance and valuing their teams.

Large Category Winners

1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

2. Clasen Quality Chocolate

3. Nordic

4. Kwik Trip Inc.

5. Promega

6. Agrace

7. First Weber Realtors

8. Summit Credit Union

9. WPS Health Solutions

Mid-Size Category Winners

1. Tetra Defense

2. WPPI Energy

3. Singlewire Software LLC

People are also reading…

4. First Business Bank

5. Ascendium Education Group

6. Ramaker

7. American Tel-A-Systems Inc.

8. Shorewest Realtors

9. RHD Plumbing

10. NeuGen

11. West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

12. Wipfli LLP

13. Paradigm

14. Skinner Transfer Corp

15. Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

16. First Choice Dental Group

17. Compeer Financial

18. Renewal by Andersen of Milwaukee

19. One Community Bank

20. Johnson Financial Group

21. The Douglas Stewart Company

Small Category Winners

1. Horizon Develop Build Manage

2. WEA Member Benefits

3. Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

4. Infosec

5. ICONICA

6. Applied Tech

7. KennedyC

8. Drexel Building Supply Inc.

9. Weed Man Lawn Care

10. Holtz Builders, Inc

11. Strang Inc

12. Electrical Consultants

13. Rentable

14. Musicnotes Inc

15. Mercy Dental Group

16. pc/nametag

17. SEH

18. PerBlue Entertainment, Inc.

19. ACS, Inc.

20. LSM Chiropractic

21. AE Business Solutions

22. Century 21 Affiliated

23. Heritage Credit Union

24. Tri-North Builders, Inc.

25. Westwood Professional Services

26. Wegner CPAs

27. i3 Product Development

28. FLOOR360

29. Palmer Johnson Power Systems

30. Complete Mobile Dentistry LLC

Special Category Winners

Leadership Award (Large Category): Julie Fry, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Leadership Award (MIdsize Category): Dina Opsahl, RHD Plumbing

Leadership Award (small Category): David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits

Direction Award: Tetra Defense

Managers Award: First Business Bank

New Ideas Award: Rentable

Doers Award: Horizon Develop Build Manage

Meaningfulness Award: Agrace

Values Award: WPPI Energy

Clued in Senior Management Award: Nordic

Communication: Infosec

Appreciation Award: pc/nametag

Work/Life Flexibility Award: Promega

Training Award: Ascendium Education Group

Benefits Award: Clasen Quality Chocolate

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics