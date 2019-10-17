TV users in the Madison area who enjoy their regularly scheduled programming for free using an older TV or an antenna will have to rescan their TV sets Friday to continue watching some local channels.
Local TV stations, including WISC (Channel 3) and WMSN (Channel 47), will be changing their frequencies to make room on the airwaves for new high-speed wireless services. Channel numbers, however, will stay the same.
Only those who are watching on an older TV set or using an antenna need to scan their TVs again. There should be no need for any new antennas or other equipment, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Across the country, over a thousand TV stations will be changing frequencies. The FCC decides when TV stations will make these moves.
Instructions on how to scan are similar across the board. Here are the steps, according to the FCC:
- Press "set up" or "menu" on your TV remote control or converter box.
- Select "channels," "antenna" or similar terminology.
- Click "scan," "auto-tune," "channel search," "auto-program" or other similar terminology.
- The TV will do the rest. The process usually takes a few minutes.
Users can also call the FCC at (888) 225-5322 to be walked through the scanning process.
TV stations change frequency periodically, so TV sets need to be scanned every time a channel moves in order for it to be recognized by the TV.
Users may need to scan their TVs more than once because channels have to move at different times. To find out which channels are moving in your area and when, go to tvanswers.org/when.asp.