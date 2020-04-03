Local faith community forges ahead into livestream world

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison-area religious centers and their leaders have been following social distancing recommendations since Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

That was followed by Evers’ “safer at home” order, which limits in-person gatherings to nine or fewer at a time and placed restrictions on travel and nonessential facilities effective March 25 to April 24. As a result, while places of worship are permitted to remain open, in-person services and other church gatherings have been canceled, and leaders are trying hard to connect with their members in other ways.

Craig Gartland, pastor of adult ministries at Blackhawk Church’s three locations, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, Upper House, 365 E. Campus Mall, and 5935 Astor Drive, Fitchburg, said the church acknowledges that many people are struggling emotionally and spiritually without their regular forms of meeting and face-to-face community.

The church staff is trying to be creative, which includes offering weekly prayer and worship services streamed online. They are also encouraging their group ministries to continue to meet virtually using online platforms.